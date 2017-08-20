New PlayStation Releases This Week - F1 2017, Madden NFL 18, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 958 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Bleed, PS4 — Digital
- The Book of Regrets, PS4 — Digital
- ChromaGun, PS4 — Digital
- Duck Game, PS4 — Digital
- The Escapists 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- F1 2017, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS2), PS4 — Digital
- Madden NFL 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Mages of Mystralia, PS4 — Digital
- Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, PS4 — Digital
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, PS4 — Digital
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, PS4 — Digital
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy, PS4 — Retail
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy, PS4 — Digital
- NeverEnd, PS Vita — Digital
- One Piece Unlimited World Red, PS4 — Digital
- Soul Dimension, PS VR — Digital
- Spartan, PS4 — Digital
- Super ComboMan: Smash Edition, PS4 — Digital
- SwapQuest, PS4 — Digital
- Thimbleweed Park, PS4 — Digital
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
