New PlayStation Releases This Week - F1 2017, Madden NFL 18, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 23 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Bleed, PS4 — Digital

The Book of Regrets, PS4 — Digital

ChromaGun, PS4 — Digital

Duck Game, PS4 — Digital

The Escapists 2, PS4 — Digital, Retail

F1 2017, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS2), PS4 — Digital

Madden NFL 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Mages of Mystralia, PS4 — Digital

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm, PS4 — Digital

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2, PS4 — Digital

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst, PS4 — Digital

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy, PS4 — Retail

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy, PS4 — Digital

NeverEnd, PS Vita — Digital

One Piece Unlimited World Red, PS4 — Digital

Soul Dimension, PS VR — Digital

Spartan, PS4 — Digital

Super ComboMan: Smash Edition, PS4 — Digital

SwapQuest, PS4 — Digital

Thimbleweed Park, PS4 — Digital

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

