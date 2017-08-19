SNK Developing 'Many New Fighting Games' - News

SNK is developing "many new fighting games," according to The King of Fighters XIV producer Yasuyki Oda who spoke with IGN.

"We’re developing many new fighting games that we cannot announce yet, but we’d like you to stay tuned," said Oda.





Oda did not reveal what the games are, however, he did say the team is "always considereing" new entries in Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting.

"We are still not sure if we will have more downloadable content or patches [for The King of Fighters XIV], but when we released new characters in April, and the fans’ reception was very good, so if we were to make extra content, we would like them to be new characters rather than new costumes because it’s what fans like the most."

The King of Fighters XIV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

