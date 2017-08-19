ReCore: Definitive Edition Launches August 29 for $20 - News

/ 801 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

ReCore Definitive Edition has been made official from a listing on the Microsoft Store that has since been pulled. It will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on August 29 for $19.99.





The game will support HDR and Xbox One X enhancements, as well as the new Eye of Obsidian quest and T8-NK Corebot frame.



Thanks NeoGAF.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles