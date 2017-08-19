Open-World Action RPG Biomutant Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

German video games magazine GamesMarkt has an advertissement for an unannounced, open-world RPG from THQ Nordic called Biomutant.

The magazine describes the game as "the post-apocalpytic kung-fu fable." The Stockholm developer Experiment 101 is listed as the developer.

Nanu. Anzeige fÃ¼r bislang noch nicht angekÃ¼ndigtes Spiel von @THQNordic im @GamesMarkt? pic.twitter.com/JOMtkYjaoT — Tino Hahn (@Tino_Hahn) August 19, 2017

An official announcemnt will be made at Gamescom 2017 next week.

Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

