Check Out Eight Minutes of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gameplay - News

An eight minute gameplay video of the upcoming third-person shooter RPG set in the fictional Gun Gale Online virtual reality MMORPG, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, has been released by Dengeki Online.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide in early 2018.



