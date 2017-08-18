Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Gets Gamescom 2017 Trailer - News

/ 588 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the Gamescom 2017 trailer for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.

View it below:





Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 19.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles