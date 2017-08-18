Raiders of the Broken Planet Launches September 22 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Developer MercurySteam announced Raiders of the Broken Planet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 22.

View the Gamescom 2017 trailer below:





Raiders of the Broken Planet – Prologue is a free download that includes two lengthy missions across four stages, multiple characters to play with and full “no holds” barred access to both the single player and online multiplayer game modes.

The first Raiders of the Broken Planet campaign - Alien Myths - will launch for just €9.99/$9.99/£9.99.

Raiders of the Broken Planet will be playable at Gamescom 2017 from August 22 to 26. It will be running in 4K on Xbox One X.



