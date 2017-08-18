Tekken Coming to iOS, Android - News

Bandai Namco has announced a new Tekken game for iOS and Android that is simply titled Tekken.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:



Tekken, the world’s most successful fighting game franchise has been brought to mobile! Join Paul, Kazuya, Xiayou, Law, Panda, Nina, and all other famous fighters to engage in an intuitive, deep combat system featuring fighting techniques from all around the world. Take on the role of the Dojo Master, collecting, upgrading and battling with your favorite fighters from the legendary Tekken franchise!

What’s your next move?

Tekken Features

Collect over 100 characters with unique fighting styles

Upgrade and unlock over 20 unique special moves for each fighter

Battle it out in Unique Game modes including Story Mode missions, online versus battles in Dojo Challenge and rotating Live Event challenges!

Story Mode – Explore the world of Tekken

Join the legendary fighter, Kazuya Mishima, as he battles against his toughest adversary yet! Battle through a map-based campaign featuring unique encounters and specialized and powerful bosses.

Build specialized teams to take down unique missions

Explore dynamic battle maps to uncover compelling challenges and rewards

Dojo Challenge – Online Versus Battles

Build a team and battle against your friends and the community in this online versus mode

Players build teams of attackers and defenders to compete in monthly seasons for unique rewards

Ranked ladders allow players to progress and measure up against the best players in the world

Players record and upload their own in-game fighting styles into the AI of their dojo, giving them an authentic feel

Live Events – Brand new content to experience daily

Live events feature daily, weekly and monthly rotating content. A fresh experience every time you play!

Special themed events will provide unique experiences and encounters

Rare characters and content available during Special Events

