Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 797 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco and Dimps have annouced the third-person shooter RPG, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide in early 2018.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet it is the first game in the franchise based in the fictional Gun Gale Online virtual reality MMORPG.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Become the hero of Gun Gale Online in the latest game of the Sword Art Online franchise in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. Step into the versatile landscapes and environments of Gun Gale Online. Experience an original story supervised by series creator Reki Kawahara that unfolds and changes based on the players’ choices and interaction. Play as the protagonist, battle against opponents using new weapons and further customize gameplay by creating skills and abilities. Interact with characters from the Sword Art Online original novels, anime and previous games as you navigate a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced. As an action based RPG, gun battle plays a large role unlike previous games, with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from. Stunning visuals also accompany this game thanks to the power of the Unreal Engine 4, which lends realism to the textures and materials, further immersing the player into the dynamic world. Full dive into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Features:

Welcome to the World of Guns: Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced, with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara.

Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced, with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara. Unreal Visuals: Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4.

Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4. Friend or Foe: Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles.

Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles. Realistic and Heroic Gun Play: plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully Designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create.

plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully Designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create. New to Xbox One and PC: Sword Art Online is playable on Xbox One and PC for the first time in the history of the popular gaming series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles