Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Coming West on March 20

posted 3 hours ago

Sega announced Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on March 20, 2018. It is priced at $59.99 USD / $79.99 CAD / £49.99 / €59.99.

Pre-orders and launch copies of the standard edition includes a hardcover art book that is also the disc holder.



View the latest trailer below:





An After Hours Premium Edition will be also available in all regions for $89.99 / CA$119.99 / £79.99 / €89.99. It includes:

Hardcover Art Book – The intense human drama and magnetic world of Yakuza 6 will be on display in this stunning art book. We’ll have more details on what will fill the pages at a later date.

– The intense human drama and magnetic world of Yakuza 6 will be on display in this stunning art book. We’ll have more details on what will fill the pages at a later date. 2 Bar Glasses (280ml) – Designed with Kiryu’s ferocious dragon tattoo, these bar glasses are the perfect receptacles for your beverage of choice.

– Designed with Kiryu’s ferocious dragon tattoo, these bar glasses are the perfect receptacles for your beverage of choice. 2 Ice Stones – Cool down your drinks with a pair of heat action branded ice stones! One features the flame heat action icon, while the other has the Japanese “kiwami” heat action icon. Chilling has never been so… extreme.

– Cool down your drinks with a pair of heat action branded ice stones! One features the flame heat action icon, while the other has the Japanese “kiwami” heat action icon. Chilling has never been so… extreme. 2 Coasters – A true yakuza knows how to relax with class, so coasters are a must have when lounging after hours. Protect table surfaces with style by placing your glasses on top of official Tojo Clan branded coasters. Plus, you won’t need to play the “is this my drink?” game because of their inverted colors!

– A true yakuza knows how to relax with class, so coasters are a must have when lounging after hours. Protect table surfaces with style by placing your glasses on top of official Tojo Clan branded coasters. Plus, you won’t need to play the “is this my drink?” game because of their inverted colors! An Outer Box – All of these essential tools will be housed within a collectible outer box.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Yakuza 6, Kazuma Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. Fresh out of a three-year prison sentence, an older and weathered Kiryu comes to find out that his surrogate daughter, Haruka, has gone missing from the orphanage he looks after. The trail leads him to his old stomping grounds in Kamurocho, where he discovers that she has been struck by a car and now lies in a coma. To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son that he must look after. With baby in hand, Kiryu journeys to the seaside town of Onomichi, Hiroshima to unravel the truth about Haruka, her son, and a sinister secret that the Hiroshima yakuza are harboring.

From the unparalleled realism of the new setting of Onomichi, a beautiful, sleepy port town in Hiroshima Prefecture, to the latest evolution of Kamurocho, the biggest red-light district in Tokyo, Yakuza 6 is the ultimate iteration the game’s blend of gritty crime story, hyper-explosive combat, and all the vices and distractions those locales have to offer.

Key Features

Enter the “Dragon Engine” – Explore the world of Yakuza like never before. Yakuza 6 is the first current-gen Yakuza title that was developed from the ground up for the PlayStation 4, introducing the seedy Japanese underworld with detailed visuals, lifelike animations, a new physics engine, interactive storefronts, seamless transitions and more. That’s right! Fights can start on the streets and end in a pile of shattered glass, scattered snacks, and bruised bodies on the floor of the nearest Poppo convenience store.

– Explore the world of Yakuza like never before. Yakuza 6 is the first current-gen Yakuza title that was developed from the ground up for the PlayStation 4, introducing the seedy Japanese underworld with detailed visuals, lifelike animations, a new physics engine, interactive storefronts, seamless transitions and more. That’s right! Fights can start on the streets and end in a pile of shattered glass, scattered snacks, and bruised bodies on the floor of the nearest Poppo convenience store. Explore Kamurocho Reborn and the Scenic Views of Onomichi – Speaking of Dragon Engine, the hypnotic lights, opportunistic inhabitants, and hedonistic distractions of Kamurocho look better than ever. Revamped minigames like karaoke, batting cages, darts, hostesses, and the SEGA arcade have been streamlined for maximum pleasure, and new additions like the RIZAP Gym, Cat Café, and Clan Creator are the purrfect distractions after a long night of bashing heads! But it’s also time to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life to play tourist in beautiful Onomichi. This tranquil coastal community is home to plenty of local activities like bar mingling, spearfishing (think action-packed rail shooter … with fish), and more!

– Speaking of Dragon Engine, the hypnotic lights, opportunistic inhabitants, and hedonistic distractions of Kamurocho look better than ever. Revamped minigames like karaoke, batting cages, darts, hostesses, and the SEGA arcade have been streamlined for maximum pleasure, and new additions like the RIZAP Gym, Cat Café, and Clan Creator are the purrfect distractions after a long night of bashing heads! But it’s also time to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life to play tourist in beautiful Onomichi. This tranquil coastal community is home to plenty of local activities like bar mingling, spearfishing (think action-packed rail shooter … with fish), and more! Let the Bodies Hit the Floor – Yakuza 6 Kiryu is a 100% certified thugfed OG, so that means he’s a battle-hardened veteran when it comes to the art of street fighting. Although he utilizes one fighting style this time around, you best believe Kiryu hits like a truck. Devastating combos and bone-breaking Heat Actions make a return, but now the Dragon of Dojima can fill up a meter to engage Extreme Heat Mode. When activated, Kiryu glows blue and unleashes heavy-damage combos with his fists or any “tool” that’s close at hand. Painting painful masterpieces has never felt so good.

– Yakuza 6 Kiryu is a 100% certified thugfed OG, so that means he’s a battle-hardened veteran when it comes to the art of street fighting. Although he utilizes one fighting style this time around, you best believe Kiryu hits like a truck. Devastating combos and bone-breaking Heat Actions make a return, but now the Dragon of Dojima can fill up a meter to engage Extreme Heat Mode. When activated, Kiryu glows blue and unleashes heavy-damage combos with his fists or any “tool” that’s close at hand. Painting painful masterpieces has never felt so good. Fully Voiced Japanese Audio – For the first time in series history, every line and piece of dialogue is fully voiced in Japanese. Let the dramatic story and absurd humor of the series unfold like an interactive foreign film experience.

