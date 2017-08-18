Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Launches in January - News

/ 823 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan and on January 30 in North America.

A closed beta will run from August 26 to September 4.





In North America the following editions will be available:

Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($189.99) – Exclusive from the Square Enix Online Store

Warrior of Light bust figure (8.25” tall)

Official soundtrack with 15 tracks selected from the Dissidia series and newly recorded music

80-page hardback artbook

Season Pass that gives access to six new playable characters and content post launch

SteelBook case unique to the “UCE”

Collector’s Box featuring legendary Final Fantasy characters

SteelBook Brawler Edition ($59.99)

Customers who pre-order from participating retailers will receive one of three limited edition SteelBook designs at random. Each SteelHook design features a different set of iconic Final Fantasy heroes and villains to trade and collect.

Digital Edition ($59.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Fans interested in a digital-only version can pre-order from the PlayStation Store to instantly receive a mini-soundtrack featuring five songs plus access to the ‘Nameless Warrior’ character skin for Warrior of Light. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the Season Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles