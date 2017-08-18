Raiden V: Director’s Cut Coming West on October 5 - News

/ 894 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

UFO Interactive announced Raiden V: Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on October 5 in North America and Europe.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Extreme Graphics – Raiden V: Director’s Cut features full 1080p support to bring every explosion, missile attacks and boss kills to earth shattering realism on HDTV’s and monitors.

– Raiden V: Director’s Cut features full 1080p support to bring every explosion, missile attacks and boss kills to earth shattering realism on HDTV’s and monitors. Tri View HUD – Raiden V: Director’s Cut reaches new levels of frenetic and heart pounding action as real time game status changes, command center data and game play simultaneously and continuously update you on the action.

– Raiden V: Director’s Cut reaches new levels of frenetic and heart pounding action as real time game status changes, command center data and game play simultaneously and continuously update you on the action. Multiplayer – First time ever, local two-player cooperative play!

– First time ever, local two-player cooperative play! Cheer Attack – A powerful special attack for your secondary weapons – but only for a few seconds – don’t miss your window!

– A powerful special attack for your secondary weapons – but only for a few seconds – don’t miss your window! Fully Narrated Storyline – Who’s got time to read!

– Who’s got time to read! New Ships – Three unique ships with different strengths and weapons.

– Three unique ships with different strengths and weapons. Health Bars – Keep an eye on your ship’s health if you want to make it to your final destination.

– Keep an eye on your ship’s health if you want to make it to your final destination. PS4 Limited Edition – Exclusive 22* track separate music soundtrack CD.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles