Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle Coming to North America, Exclusive at Walmart - News

/ 788 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced a Walmart exclusive Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition bundle for North America. It will launch on September 8 for $379.99.

The bundles includes a Nintendo Switch console, a carrying case, Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers, and a download code for Splatoon 2.





"Consumers in Japan and Europe have already had a strong response to Splatoon 2bundles in their territories," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This exclusive Walmart bundle gives people who have been waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch a great value and incentive to get splatting.:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles