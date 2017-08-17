Armored Warfare coming to PS4 in Early 2018 - News

/ 807 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher My.com announced the free-to-play massively multiplayer online tank game from Saber Interactive, Armored Warfare, is coming to the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overeview of the game:

Armored Warfare is a free-to-play military MMO that lets players take control of cutting edge war machines and join forces with friends to carry out the most difficult co-op missions, compete with rival teams in PvP mode, or experience the real tank action in the revolutionary Global Operations – an explosive mix of competitive and cooperative play empowered by enlarged interactive maps with respawn zones, overhead surveillance drones, AI support, airstrikes, and much more.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles