Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Coming to The Crew 2

Ubisoft announced exclusive Harley-Davidson motorcycles will appear in The Crew 2. Harley-Davidson motorcycles will not appear in any other racing video game for at least one year following the release of The Crew 2.





The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle to appear in the game is the Iron 883. Here are details:

With bare-knuckle minimalism and garage-built style, the Iron 883 is a nimble urban machine that kicks asphalt. Additional models will be integrated over time for The Crew 2 players to pick up their favorite Harley-Davidson motorcycle and shine in a near limitless world built for motorsports. Celebrated as a historic American brand, Harley-Davidson motorcycles echo The Crew 2’s vision to bring players the ultimate US motorsports spirit experience.



The Crew 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.



