Quake Champions Early Access Goes Live on August 22

Bethesda Softworks announced Quake Champions will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access and the Bethesda.net launcher on August 22.

In order to gain access to the Early Access version, players will need to buy the Champions Packs for $29.99. That is 25 percent off the final retail price of $39.99.





The Champions Pack includes:

All 11 current Champions, including Ranger, Visor, Scalebearer, Nyx, Anarki, Clutch, Sorlag, Galena, Slash, Wolfenstein’s BJ Blazkowicz, and the new Doom Slayer.

All future Champions, including at least six additional Champions expected to release before the end of 2018, and any that follow.

An exclusive Early Access skin for Ranger, available only during the Early Access period for Champions Pack players.

Three Reliquaries (loot chests containing three in-game items for profile, Champion and weapon customization, including skins, shaders, nameplates and more).

The Early Access release includes:

New Champion: Quake Champions’ newest playable Champion, Doom Slayer, comes straight from the depths of hell to the Arenas, wielding his pounding fists and an unceasing thirst for blood. Fans of Doom can run amok using Doom Slayer’s active ability, Berserk – smashing enemies into bloody piles of gibs with his bare hands. Doom Slayer’s passive ability will also be familiar to Doom fans; reach new heights with Double Jump, which allows the Doom Slayer to jump a second time while in mid-air.

Two New Maps: Church of Azathoth and Tempest Shrine.

Rune Challenges: Players will be reward for completing new Rune Challenges found in Backpacks.

Lore System: Players will find Lore Items hidden throughout Arenas in vases. By collecting all 10 Lore Items for a specific Champion, they will unlock that Champion’s high-end Lore Skin.

Improved New Player Onboarding: New features to help get fresh fraggers up to speed include a movement tutorial, shooting gallery and the ability to choose a skill level.

New Customization Options: New options include new Champion skin sets and weapon shaders.

In-Game Voice Chat.

