Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Full Story Trailer Released

Capcom has released the full story trailer for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.



Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will provide memorable experiences and infinite gameplay possibilities for players of all skill levels. The next evolution of the popular action-fighting series will arrive action-packed at launch, with a variety of accessible single player and multiplayer offerings including:

Offline Modes and Features:

Story – puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains.

– puts players at the center of a fierce battle as heroes from both universes come together to stop Ultron Sigma, the combined form of two robotic villains. Arcade – recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills.

– recreates the classic arcade experience. Keep winning to move forward and confront the final boss in an epic showdown of skills. Mission – players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges.

– players can do various tutorial missions, or try their hand at advanced character-specific challenges. Training – set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities.

– set up a training area with various parameters and hone skills to improve fighting abilities. Vs. Player 2 – go head-to-head against another player locally.

– go head-to-head against another player locally. Vs. CPU – play solo against an AI-controlled opponent.

– play solo against an AI-controlled opponent. Collection – the Dr. Light Database contains numerous unlockable items, including cut scenes from the story mode, character/stage information, concept artwork and character/stage audio tracks.

Online Modes and Features:

Ranked Match – battle other players online to advance in the rankings.

– battle other players online to advance in the rankings. Casual Match – battle other players online without the results affecting the rankings.

– battle other players online without the results affecting the rankings. Beginners League – a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower.

– a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower. Lobby – search for or create a lobby where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player matches.

– search for or create a lobby where up to 8 players can engage in simultaneous player-vs-player matches. Rankings – view the rankings of players from all over the world.

– view the rankings of players from all over the world. Replay Settings – configure replay settings and view replays.

All of the action in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite takes place in new but familiar settings, as famous locations from the Marvel and Capcom universes fuse together as part of Ultron Sigma’s nefarious plot. Imagined and created through a shared vision between the two companies, the game will feature free-form 2v2 team battles and the ability to harness the power of one of six game-changing Infinity Stones, further deepening the customized gameplay by allowing players to equip and unleash elemental in-game powers during battle.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 19.

