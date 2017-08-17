Etrian Odyssey V Gets Masurao Trailer - News

Atlus has released the Masurao class trailer for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the Masurao class:

Do you know what’s really effective against the deadly creatures that call the Yggdrasil tree home? If you said katanas, you’re absolutely right! Luckily, the Therian Masurao in Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth just so happens to delight in slicing and dicing with beautifully crafted Japanese swords. They can be slotted in the frontline to slash everything in their path and can even attack multiple opponents in a single attack. Oh, they can also lure rare enemies into combat to get better items and gain more experience with the New Challenger skill. The better the skill, the rarer the enemies, and the greater the rewards! The Masurao can specialize in using one sword to become a master of the blade or it can learn to wield up to four of them and become a bona fide sword saint.

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is available now in Japan, and will launch in North America on October 17 and in Europe this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

