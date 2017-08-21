10 Vita Localizations That Should Have Happened

When this is combined with a fun turn-based combat system in the style of the Atelier games (including a mechanic where the hero gets weaker as the game goes on due to his impending death), as well as some side-scrolling dungeon crawling in the vein of Exist Archive, then you have a game that I personally was very interested in.

Yet it's now been more than a year since the game released in Japan and we have no word on whether it will come west. As for why - there's no simple reason to explain this one, other than perhaps that Nippon Ichi Software America have their hands too full with other projects to pick it up. If you check out my article about them, you'll notice that 2017 is probably their busiest year ever, and that's just on the Vita alone. As such, some games are bound to slip through the cracks, I'm just incredibly disappointed it had to be this one.

Koei Tecmo's otome

In the past I've spoken about how I'd like more otome games to be localized for Vita, and Aksys very much answered this call, recently announcing a spree of games for 2018 and beyond. Yet they all shared one thing in common - all were published in Japan under Idea Factory's 'Otomate' label, and they tend to follow a very set formula with their otome releases. Yet there's another very prominent developer of the genre in Japan - Ruby Party - who sadly have seen none of their games released in the west despite their reported high quality.

They're the company who effectively birthed the genre with the original Angelique - about the queen of the cosmos - a game that received a brilliant remake on Vita in Angelique Retour. Since then, they've created numerous other successful franchises under their Neoromance label that all took the leap from PSP to Vita in 2014, which was one of the major announcements of Sony's TGS conference that year.

Examples include Harukana Toki no Naka de, involving a group of friends who time travel to Kyoto in the past to fight oni; and La Corda d'Oro, which follows a high school girl with a magical violin who slowly bonds with the classmates around her. Their games are unique among otome titles as they aren't solely visual novels - Harukana features turn-based RPG combat, while La Corda d'Oro features stat-raising and life sim elements. Both have done well enough to receive ports of fan-favourite releases on Vita, alongside brand new titles designed specifically for the hardware.

Why these franchises remain Japan-only is fairly easy to explain and it's difficult to hold against publisher Koei Tecmo. Visual novels as a genre still remain relatively niche in the west, despite breakout successes like DanganRonpa and Steins;Gate, and otome is an even more niche sub-genre within this. As such, it's likely just too risky a venture for Ruby Party's parent company Koei Tecmo, and other publishers probably don't have easy access to the games because of the ownership issue. Thankfully there appears to be a small armada of otome fans within Aksys who seem intent on keeping the games flowing to the west, so maybe one day they'll get the opportunity to take a stab at a Neoromance game.

Legend of Heroes: Ao/Zero no Kiseki

The history of Legend of Heroes in the west has been a strange one. The first in the original trilogy, Trails in the Sky, reached western shores in 2011 on PSP, with a promise of the follow up releasing soon after. Yet it would take 4 years for this promise to actually come true, with the series surviving in the west thanks to XSEED’s tenacity and a strong showing on Steam. Now, in 2017, we’ve just caught up with the two most recent games (the Trails of Cold Steel sub-series) and have the final entry in the Sky series as a PC-only release, but sadly two of the most well-regarded entries that form part of the ‘Crossbell’ arc have so far not been released in the west.

Legend of Heroes is a long-running, narrative-heavy, traditional turn-based RPG series from masters of the genre - Falcom. They’re well known for containing an exorbitant amount of text to translate (the first title alone had 1.5 million characters) and having NPCs with more character and plot development than main characters have in the majority of their contemporaries. Each sub-series follows a different nation within the world and all the stories tie together into an over-arching plot, something rather unique to the genre.

The Vita has always been a great fit with JRPGs (particularly of a turn-based nature) and it seems a shame that two of the fan-favourite entries may not reach these shores. This is likely because of the licencing issues involved – the Vita versions aren’t developed by Falcom, but rather ports done by Kadokawa Games & Chara-Ani, meaning whoever picks them up has multiple companies to negotiate with. But they’re also massive undertakings, because as previously mentioned, the amount of text to translate is extreme.

Thankfully there is still a chance of getting these games in the west if XSEED manages to snag PC ports of the titles (just like they’ve been doing with the Trails in the Sky sub-series), which is something, although getting the Vita games in the west while they were still current would’ve been a more desirable result.

Net High

The Vita has proven itself to be a great home for hybrid visual novels - those with light gameplay elements mixed in with the storytelling, such as DanganRonpa and Root Letter. So when Marvelous announced they were bringing Net High to the handheld - a visual novel that had you exposing the lies people tell over the internet using investigative and class trial-esque elements - it seemed like the perfect game for the audience already there.

Sadly, Japanese sales were extremely weak, with less than 3k copies sold in the first week despite the compelling premise, although critical and fan reception to the title seemed largely positive, which suggests poor sales were mostly due to a lack of marketing and getting the word across about the game. Given strong word-of-mouth, combined with the fact that it released during a time when more and more Japanese games were turning a profit in the west despite weak Japanese sales (see Lost Dimension and Root Letter), there seemed to be at least a glimmer of hope it would reach overseas shores.

While whacky, the game's focus on elements of internet culture was something that exists across borders. The idea of internet celebrities, preaching to millions of instagram followers about their lifestyles and the insecurities which actually plague them in real life would surely have hit a note with western audiences as much as it did in the east. Games like DanganRonpa have shown that a quirky Japanese-style game can still be very appealing in the west as long as the core game is up to snuff.