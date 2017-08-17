Physical Version of Guacamelee! Available Now for PS4 - News

Vblank Entertainment, publisher of Retro City Rampage, has made a surprise announcement today: it will be selling a limited physical version of Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition on its online storefront.

The Metroidvania brawler will come on a region-free PS4 disc. Limited to 3,800 copies, it also includes a digital copy for Steam, and a digital soundtrack. It's available via the Vblank store for $29.99. You can read our original take on the game here.

