Isometric RPG Shadows: Awakening announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC

Kalypso Media and Games Farm have announced isometric single-player RPG with real-time tactical combat, Shadows: Awakening, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2018.

“An ancient proverb warns: ‘Never trust a demon, for betrayal is their very blood’. Yet the Sura, the great ogres of the Wastes, have a different saying: ‘A demon honours its pact’. Perhaps when the race of men looks into the eyes of hell, they see their own darkness reflected…” – Carissa Cantrecht Shadows: Awakening is the new adventure in the Heretic Kingdoms saga. After the members of the secret council known as the Penta Nera are assassinated, their souls are consumed by the Devourers – evil demons which possess the ability to absorb the memories and personalities of the souls they acquire and materialize them as their puppets. Re-emerging into the mortal realm once again, the demonic Penta Nera continue their quest for power and immortality, but at what cost? Shadows: Awakening is a unique, isometric single-player RPG with real-time tactical combat. You take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm – the Devourer – to consume the souls of long-dead heroes and embark on an epic adventure with challenging gameplay, a gripping storyline and enchanting graphics. Do you have the focus and wits to master the world of the Heretic Kingdoms? Gather your party, control powerful heroes and use their skills to your advantage. But who is in charge… the demon, or the souls that it has devoured? It’s up to you to either thwart a major threat and save the world, or to plunge it into complete disaster…

Extensive Gameplay – 40+ hours for a single playthrough, but with substantial options for replayability.

– 40+ hours for a single playthrough, but with substantial options for replayability. Two Worlds – A parallel universe inhabited by ghosts and spirits; seamlessly switch between the Shadow Realm and the mortal plane and witness a gripping storyline in a world full of myths, destinies and legendary creatures.

– A parallel universe inhabited by ghosts and spirits; seamlessly switch between the Shadow Realm and the mortal plane and witness a gripping storyline in a world full of myths, destinies and legendary creatures. Real-Time Tactical Combat – Combine the skills of your various characters to maximize the effects of your devastating skills and spells.

– Combine the skills of your various characters to maximize the effects of your devastating skills and spells. Unique Party System – multiple characters in one demon, each retaining their own personalities. Internal dialogues, rivalries and communication between the characters enriches the gameplay experience and narrative.

– multiple characters in one demon, each retaining their own personalities. Internal dialogues, rivalries and communication between the characters enriches the gameplay experience and narrative. A plethora of different characters – Choose from 3 heroes, each with their own stories, personal quests and dialogues. Consume the souls of 15 playable characters, each with their own unique skillsets, like Kalig the Bandit King and Evia, Daughter of Fire.

– Choose from 3 heroes, each with their own stories, personal quests and dialogues. Consume the souls of 15 playable characters, each with their own unique skillsets, like Kalig the Bandit King and Evia, Daughter of Fire. Synergy System – The complex talent system intuitively combines skills from your characters to create a variety of new gameplay possibilities.

– The complex talent system intuitively combines skills from your characters to create a variety of new gameplay possibilities. Challenging Puzzles – Challenging puzzles are scattered throughout the game, from the rustic towns to the deepest dungeons.

– Challenging puzzles are scattered throughout the game, from the rustic towns to the deepest dungeons. Crafting and Looting System – Expanded crafting and looting system will let you use rewards to configure the ultimate adventurer.

– Expanded crafting and looting system will let you use rewards to configure the ultimate adventurer. Fully Voiced – All dialogues are fully narrated, including actors like Tom Baker.

