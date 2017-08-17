Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Story Mode, Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta, Androids 16 and 18 - News

Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta are both playable in Dragon Ball FighterZ, according to the latest issue of Weekly Jump. The latest issue of V-Jump also revealed Android 16 and Android 18 will be playable.

A story mode has also been confirmed that involves a revived Android 16 where "supeer warriors fall one by one." It is a "new story for Goku and friends depicted in high-end animation."



Here are the special moves for each character:

Super Saiyan Blue Goku - 10x God Kamehameha

Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta - Final Flash Attack

Android 16 - Hell's Flash

Android 18 - Accel Dance

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

