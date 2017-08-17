Naruto x Boruto: Borutage Announced for Smartphones - News

/ 1,099 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Naruto x Boruto: Borutage has been announced for iOS and Android by the latest issue of Weekly Jump. The game will launch in Japan in 2017 as a free-to-play title with micro-transactions.

Players will consutrct a fotress and battle rivals from across Japan. Players can place traps and comrades to protect their fortres.

Playeers who pre-register for the game when the official website launches will get access to Boruto.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles