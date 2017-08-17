Deep Silver to Publish Shenmue III, Gamescom Details - News

/ 1,247 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Shenmue III developer Ys Net announced the game will be published by Deep Silver worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC at retail and digitally.

"Shenmue is one of a few game franchises that have historical value whilst continuing to ignite passion across gamers," said Dr. Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media/Deep Silver. "We are delighted to have signed this publishing partnership and look forward to utilizing our global publishing network to maximize the potential of this highly anticipated game."

Yu Suzuki, the director of Shenmue III and CEO of Ys Net, added, "I am very pleased to secure this global partnership with Deep Silver, which is comprised of incredible men and women who have a deep passion for bringing Japanese titles to the rest of the world. Throughout this process, Deep Silver has expressed a deep passion for Japanese games, the Shenmue franchise and its fans—this gives me further confidence in Shenmue III and that we have found the best partner possible."





Here are the latest details on Gamescom 2017:

Meet & Greet at the entertainment area Details have been confirmed for the Meet & Greet announced previously for the general admission entertainment area. Yu Suzuki will be on hand for special Meet & Greet. Please stop on by! Dates & times

Wednesday, August 23rd – 6:30 pm ~ 7:30 pm

Thursday, August 24th – 12:30 pm ~ 1:30 pm Place

gamescom 2017 public area Hall 9.1 Booth B011/C010

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles