Monster Hunter: World Playable for the First Time at TGS 2017 - News

/ 1,175 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom has opened its TGS 2017 website and revealed that Monster Hunter: World will be playable for the first time in Japan during the convention.

Tokyo Game Show 2017 runs from September 21 to 24.





There will be two Capcom eSports events:

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. Top Hunter Play-Offs on September 23 from 13-14:30 JST.

Street Fighter V Shoryuken Tournament on September 24 from 15 to 17 JST.

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStatino 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, while a PC version will release later. The game is exclusive to the PlayStaton 4 in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

