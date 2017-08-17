Pokemon Go Players Can Now Catch Shiny Pikachu in the Wild - News

Niantic Labs has confirmed Shiny Pikchu can now be caught in the wild in Pokemon Go.

Shiny Pikachu has been spotted in the wild! pic.twitter.com/9p0v9fEQEh — PokÃ©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 16, 2017

MewTwo will also be available soon in an exclusive Raid Battle.

