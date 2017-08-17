Three Trailers Released for Gran Turismo Sport - News

/ 690 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Three new trailers have been released for Gran Turismo Sport by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital.

View the Advanced Matchmaking trailer below:





"The GT Sport mode is the future of online racing, proposed by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and Gran Turismo. The ‘Advanced Matchmaking System’ matches players with the same level of skill and sportsmanship together, and the BoP (Balance of Performance) will equalize the performance of the race machines, creating a fair and exciting motorsport in an online environment."

View the Racing in PlayStation VR trailer below:





"Gran Turismo Sport is the world’s first racing experience to be built from the ground up to bring global, online competitions sanctioned by the highest governing body of international motorsports, the FIA (Federation International Automobile). Create your legacy as you represent and compete for your home country or favorite manufacturer."

View the What Do You Race For? trailer below:





"Gran Turismo Sport is the world’s first racing experience to be built from the ground up to bring global, online competitions sanctioned by the highest governing body of international motorsports, the FIA (Federation International Automobile). Create your legacy as you represent and compete for your home country or favorite manufacturer."

Gran Turismo Sport will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 17 in North America, October 18 in Europe, and October 19 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles