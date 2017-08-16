Crackdown 3 Delayed Until Spring 2018 - News

Microsoft has delayed Crackdown 3 from November 7 until spring 2018.

Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis said the delay was to ensure the best possible game is delivered to fans.

Crackdown 3:campaign, coop, & Wrecking Zone is moving to spring 18 so we can make sure we deliver all the awesome that Crackdown fans want. https://t.co/dwWPJ25NXq — Shannon Loftis (@shannonloftis) August 16, 2017

"We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date,” Loftis told Polygon. "However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time.

"Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018.”

