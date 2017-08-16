We Happy Few Launches April 13 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Gearbox Publishing, in partnership with Compulsion Games, has announced We Happy Few will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 13, 2018.

The full release of the game will features more story, new locations, new items, new weapons, and new quests.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the world of Wellington Wells, a quaint English town where the inhabitants are always cheerful thanks to “Joy”, a literal happy pill. Follow the storylines of three moderately terrible people as they try to fight, sneak, or talk their way out of Wellington Wells.

Explore the World of Wellington Wells – Take a stroll through the Village of Hamlyn, or intrepidly explore several as-of-yet undiscovered locations–just don’t stray too far into the Garden District. The Joy-allergic Wastrels live there, and you don’t want to associate with them, do you?

A Dystopia of Your Own Making – The retrofuturistic, psychedelic world of Wellington Wells is procedurally generated, meaning that you’ll never have the same experience twice!

A Day in the Life – Step into the shoes of three distinct “Wellies”, and play through their storylines to discover the complex history of the town and its inhabitants.

