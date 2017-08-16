California PlayStation Experience 2017 Set For December 9 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation Experience 2017 will return to Anaheim, California on December 9 and 10. Early bird tickets are available now.

"PlayStation Experience is a truly magical time of year, and this year thousands of fans will descend on the lovely Anaheim Convention Center to experience the latest and greatest in PlayStation gaming," said SIEA Social Media Director Sid Shuman. "That includes hands-on time with PS4 Pro on huge, gorgeous Sony 4K HDR TVs, dozens of PlayStation VR demos, game developer panels, rare merchandise and collectibles, and a whole lot more.





"We’ve also got a special treat for early bird ticket holders: an invitation to a special event held on the evening of Friday, December 8th, the night before the event formally kicks off. During the special event, you’ll have a chance to get up-close and personal with game developers and PlayStation personalities. Should be fun!"

Here is an overview of the event:

Where

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA When

Friday, December 8, 2017, Time TBA

Limited Availability. Access available with Early Bird Ticket Saturday, December 9, 2017, 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, December 10, 2017, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Prices

Two-Day Early Bird Ticket + Special Event: $65

Early bird tickets are limited and available while supplies last. Regular Two-Day Ticket: $75 Get tickets here: http://playstation.com/experience-tickets

Note: We highly recommend you register with your PSN ID when purchasing tickets. Must be 18 or older to attend. No babies. No Children. No Exceptions. Over the coming weeks, we’ll have lots more to share about the publishers, developers, games, and activities you can expect at this year’s show.

Also announced is tha Capcom Cup will once again be held at PlayStation Experience. It will feature the highest-level Street Fighter V competition in the world. The Grand Finals event will take place on Sunday evening. There are more than $250,00 in prizes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

