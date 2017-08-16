Dragon Quest XI Tops Japanese Charts for 3rd Week - News

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its third week on sale, according to Media Create for the week ending August 6. The 3DS version sold 116,615 units, while the PS4 version sold 97,534 units.

The Snack World: Trejarers (3DS) debuted in second place with sales of 97,534 units. Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4) debuted in sixth with sales of 17,252 units. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4) debuted in eigth with sales of 8,537 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 87,798 units. The 3DS sold 45,730 units, the PS4 sold 42,462 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,651 units. The Wii U sold 132 units, the PS3 sold 95 units and the Xbox One sold 75 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 116,615 (1,573,216) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 97,534 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 91,147 (1,242,260) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 87,983 (915,628) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,262 (632,894) [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix, 08/10/17) – 17,252 (New) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 10,770 (80,618) [PS4] Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Capcom, 08/10/17) – 8,537 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 7,866 (197,284) [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SIE, 08/03/17) – 7,263 (37,647) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 7,131 (115,188) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 6,863 (114,750) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,642 (560,764) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 6,246 (40,354) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 5,380 (218,378) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 4,873 (157,958) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,865 (3,309,571) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,181 (1,191,628) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,570 (242,742) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 3,354 (2,802,588)

