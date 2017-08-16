The Solus Project Coming to PS4, PSVR on September 18 - News

/ 1,875 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Teotl Studios and Grip Digital announced the first-person survival exploration adventure game, The Solus Project, is coming to rgw PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support on September 18.

View the announcement trailer below:





The Solus Project is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles