Metroidvania-Style Action Platformer Aegis Defenders Coming to PS4 This Winter

Humble Bundle and Guts Department announced 16-bit Metroidvania-style action platformer, Aegis Defender, is coming to the PlayStation 4 this winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Aegis Defenders is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer truly unlike any other game you’ve ever played. Borrowing tower defense combat elements, combined with the look, feel and scale of 16-bit era titles like Super Metroid, Aegis Defenders reignites the magic of the old school adventure genre for a unique blend of gameplay and rich narrative setting the stage for an instant classic.

In a world where control over once lost technologies equals power, you play as Ruinhunters Bart and his granddaughter Clu to explore ancient ruins and uncover the one thing that can save their world from the ruthless Empire: a legendary weapon known as Aegis. Bart, a machinist, specializes in building structures. Clu, on the other hand, is a skilled hunter and trapsmith. Together the two must wage war against corrupt beasts and the Empire to save the world, one realm at a time.