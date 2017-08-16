Cinematic Adventure Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Imaginati Studios announced the cinematic adventure game, Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this fall.

The game is set between Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier will use the same performance capture technology facilities used for the Planet of the Apes films.



