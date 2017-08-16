The Evil Within 2 Gets The Twisted, Deadly Photographer Trailer - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay trailer for The Evil Within 2 called The Twisted, Deadly Photographer.

Here is an overeview of the trailer:

Not only will Sebastian have to contend with the myriad horrific creatures waiting for him in The Evil Within 2, he’ll also have to deal with the human “monsters” who have made their way into the new STEM world. Wretched creatures like Stefano Valentini, an artist with dark proclivities and unbounded imagination. You’ll see examples of his work scattered throughout Union – from grisly photographs of his victims, to the “moment of death” tableaus he creates, capturing the last seconds of a person’s life in a tangible, looping scene.

The Evil Within 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 13.



