99Vidas Coming to Switch in 2017 - News

posted 7 hours ago

QUByte Interactive announced the beat ’em up fighting game 99Vidas is coming to the Nintendo Switch between Q3 and Q4 2017.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

99Vidas captures the excitement of beat ’em ups like Final Fight, Double Dragon, Battletoads, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage featuring 16-bit retro graphics to bring back the nostalgia of those great classics from the 80’s and 90’s. Unlike more traditional beat ’em ups, 99Vidas features two attack buttons – Punch (fast but weak) and Kick (slow but strong), which players can alternate to perform different combos. Character moves, including combos, can be upgraded by spending experience points acquired during gameplay, expanding damage inflicted, adding elemental damage, modifying the each character, both visually and gameplay-wise.

Features:

Up to four players co-op

11 Playable characters

Story Mode with six levels

Versus Mode

Survival Mode

Two bonus Levels

Six challenging Boss Fights

Multiple upgradable skills

Multiple weapons and special attacks

99Vidas is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

