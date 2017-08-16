Mary Skelter: Nightmares Limited Edition Announced - News

/ 2,092 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Idea Factory International announced a limited edition bundle for Mary Skelter: Nightmares. The $64.99 bundle can be pre-ordered starting on August 22 here.





The limited edition includes the following:

Blood Maidens Cloth Poster Climbing the Jail can be a nightmare! Prepare yourself with this Blood Maidens Cloth Poster. Hang it above your bed to keep the Nightmares away while you sleep! Material: 100% Polyester

Size: 18″ x 21.27″ Mary Skelter: Nightmares Novel Book Dive deeper into the origins of the living Jail, its horrors, and the Blood Maidens and prisoners within it! Mary Skelter: Nightmares Novel Book is an original collection of short stories, complete with stunning, full-color original artwork! Dimensions: 5.7″ x 7.7″

Pages: 107 Mary Skelter: Nightmares Official Art Book Being prepared is key when traversing the living Jail. Gather all the intel and search for traps with the Mary Skelter: Nightmares Art Book. This full-color art book contains galleries, character information, rough art, and more to help with your survival in the dungeons! Dimensions: 6.1″ x 8″

Pages: 70 Reversible Cover Sleeve Just like the Blood Maidens, this cover sleeve transforms! Flip the cover sleeve to show the original Japanese cover sleeve! Collector’s Box The Collector’s Box will keep all of the items safe from gimmicks and Nightmares as you travel through Jail! Size: 6.5″ x 8.4″ x 1.7″

Mary Skelter: Nightmares will launch for the PlayStation Vita in North America on September 19 and in Europe on September 22.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles