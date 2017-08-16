Gothic Horror Black Mirror Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

THQ Nordic has announced gothic horror advenure game, Black Mirror, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on November 28.

Here is an overview of the game:

About

Like in the original graphic adventure trilogy, the gothic horror genre and its unique atmosphere of madness and psychological distress remains at the heart of Black Mirror.

The point-and-click gameplay of the original trilogy served as the basis for the re-imagined gameplay, which focuses on close-up investigation and interaction with nightmarish visions that plague the protagonist of the game David Gordon.

Key Features

A modern re-imagining of the acclaimed gothic-horror adventure series.

Interactions with vision-like apparitions which help you learn more about the past of your family.

Eerie atmosphere focusing on the horrors of the mind, in the style of EA Poe and HP Lovecraft.

High quality voice acting from a compelling ensemble cast.

Black Mirror – The Brand

The game name may already exist one way or another, and no, we’re not talking about the Netflix series. The first part of the creepy adventure series was released in 2004 as The Black Mirror, which produced two more spin-offs, Black Mirror II (2009) and Black Mirror III (2011).

But don’t worry, even players unfamiliar with the previous games in the series can also enjoy Black Mirror, because this reboot of the franchise tells a totally independent and new story. The major difference between the new and old Black Mirror, apart from the modern graphics of course, will be a new gameplay element: interaction with vision-like apparitions.

THQ Nordic & King Art

“One of the outstanding features of the Black Mirror game series is the unique atmosphere which was essentially created by King Art in the original trilogy. We have developed a new interpretation that both retains the strengths of the original games and gives us more room to explore fresh possibilities in terms of gameplay so that players can experience the world of Black Mirror in a more direct and free way, and not “just” in classic point-and-click style.” – Martin Kreuch, Producer at THQ Nordic.

“Black Mirror is a series that is really close to my heart, and it was fantastic to be immersed in the Gothic horror genre again; the human psyche is a fascinating playground!” – Achim Heidelauf, Producer Black Mirror (2017), Director & Writer Black Mirror II (2009).

Black Mirror II (2009) was the first big adventure King Art worked on, and it’s fantastic to be able to create the new world of the Gordons and Black Mirror. We will be emphasizing the unsettling atmosphere and the meticulous detail that the fans of a Black Mirror title have come to expect.” Jan Theysen, Creative Director King Art Games.

Gamescom 2017

A playable demo of Black Mirror will be ready for Gamescom 2017 for both industry and public visitors to try out, and the THQ Nordic Stand (A011) is in the Entertainment Area in Hall 8.

