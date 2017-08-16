Dragon Quest XI on Track to Meet Lower End of Sales Target - News

/ 1,400 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sales for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age are on track to meet the lower end of expections, according to Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda during the financial results briefing.

"We believe that we can reach the lower end of our unit sales plan," said Matsuda. "Our goal is to reach the upper end of that plan, but we believe that that will depend on how sales of the Nintendo 3DS version trend going forward."





Matsuda revealed that sales for the PlayStation 4 version are stronger than the Nintendo 3DS version.

"We have seen stronger sales of the PlayStation 4 version than the Nintendo 3DS version, but given the installed base, we have high hopes for growth in sales of the Nintendo 3DS version going forward as well."



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles