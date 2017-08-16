Destiny 2 Open Beta Starts Later This Month - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Activision and Bungie announced the open beta for the Windows PC version of Destiny 2 will run from August 29 to 31. Anyone who pre-orders the game can get early access starting on August 28.

View the PC open beta trailer below:





Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

