Danger Zone Coming to Xbox One This Fall

by William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 731 Views

Three Fields Entertainment Danger Zone is coming to Xbox One this fall. The game will support Xbox One X with 4K resolution.

The Xbox One version will include 12 new levels and three new cars. 

