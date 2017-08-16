Danger Zone Coming to Xbox One This Fall - News

/ 731 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Three Fields Entertainment Danger Zone is coming to Xbox One this fall. The game will support Xbox One X with 4K resolution.



Danger Zone explodes on to @Xbox this Fall. 12 new levels. 3 new cars. Enhanced for Xbox One X including native 4k. Follow us for news/vids pic.twitter.com/JofVArQIqa — Official TFE (@3FieldsEnt) August 15, 2017

The Xbox One version will include 12 new levels and three new cars.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles