Pokemon Devs Discuss Spin-Off Ideas - Rhydon Racing and Action-Focused Game - News

posted 8 hours ago

Game Freak co-founder, director, and producer Junichi Masuda and Pokemon Sun and Moon director Shigeru Ohmori discueed with Game Informer their ideas for Pokemon spin-off games they would like to see in generes the franchise has not yet explored.

"It’s kind of an Easter Egg from X and Y, but Rhydon Racing was a thing in that world," said Masuda. "There might be a message in there that I really want to create Rhydon racing."

Ohmori added, "I really want to try working on a real action-focused game. Of course, we’ve kind of got those already with fighting games as well so it’s hard to say what it would be. Like a 2D side-scrolling action game, maybe."

Masuda also discussed Pokemon GO. "Pokémon Go! I am not sure if you can call that a spin-off title. Pokémon Go is experiencing something similar where people are saying, ‘Eh, it’s done. The fad’s over,’ but it was way worse than that after Gold and Silver had settled down and we were working on the next game."

"I played a lot of Pokémon Snap. I got really into it," added Ohmori. "The most fun part for me – this may have been a Japan-only thing – but you could take your game to a convenience store and print out the photos you took and could use them like stickers and put them on things. I just had a lot of fun being able to take the photos in the game and print them out as things that I could use."

