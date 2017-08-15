More EA Games Could Come to Switch If FIFA 18 Does Well - News

Electronic Arts could release more of its games on the Nintendo Switch if the Switch version of FIFA 18 sells well enough. The game releasses on September 29.

"I’ve made people repeatedly, publicly aware that I’m a gigantic Nintendo fanboy. Nintendo was what got me into this industry in the first place. I take my Switch with me everywhere," executive vice president Patrick Söderlund told Edge Magazine (via Nintendo Everything).

"What I will say is, we will appear on any platform where there are consumers, and players. We believe that we want to be a part of the Switch, and help Nintendo grow that installed base; that’s why you’ll see FIFA, which by the way is really good this year. It’s a full-fledged FIFA game, for the first time to be honest, on a portable device."

"But at the same time we have to look at it from a resource standpoint and, at some point, the numbers become a factor. So for us it’s about supporting the platform, building technology for the platform, testing it out with big things like FIFA – and maybe a couple of others, we’ll see – and if they go well, I see no reason why we shouldn’t have as much of our portfolio on that platform as possible. I hope we get there, that would be my personal ambition."

