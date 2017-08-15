Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gets Rabbids Luigi Spotlight Trailer - News

Ubisoft has released the Rabbids Luigi spotlight trailer for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Here is an overview of Rabbids Luigi:

Rabbid Luigi is the most ingenuous of the Rabbid heroes. Easily scared, he would always avoid conflict given the choice. Despite this, he has very strong powers, even if he doesn’t really understand how to use them! He might not even seem very menacing at first, but his great defensive and elemental skills make him the wizard every team needs.



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

