Baja: Edge of Control HD Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC on September 14 - News

/ 2,785 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic announced Baja: Edge of Control HD will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 14.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Features of the HD version

Greater immersion via various graphical improvements including better textures, higher framerate and increased details

More authentic racing by improved rendering techniques for shadows, lighting and dust effects

More accessible gameplay due to improved controls, user interface and an easier career start

About The Game

Baja: Edge of Control HD is the carefully remastered version of the original off-road racer from 2008 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. This truly unique game contains more than 1,000 miles of the toughest terrain Mother Nature has to offer, including the steepest mountains, thickest mud and deepest canyons known to man.

Only the HD version features much crisper and more detailed visuals running at super smooth framerates in up to 4K screen resolution.

With countless sponsored vehicles in eight classes, including Trophy Trucks, 4x4s and buggies, Baja: Edge of Control HD features a full array of upgradeable options with hundreds of authentic parts that affect each vehicle’s performance.

Players will put their off-road machines to the test in near-vertical Hill Climb challenges, head-to-head Open Class races, circuit races and the ultimate off-road endurance challenge: the Baja! Baja: Edge of Control HD contains more than 100 tracks across all landscapes in races that can last up to four hours.

The game’s vehicle physics deliver authentic handling, and a support management system that allows gamers to monitor and repair realistic vehicle damage as fenders fly, tires are blown, suspension is stressed and engines overheat.

Features:

4 player split screen and online multiplayer

Dozens of vehicles to choose from

Monitor and repair vehicle damage via truck and helicopter teams

Authentic vehicle physics respond to any bumps and ruts you drive over

Numerous, authentic vehicle parts to help fine-tune the performance of your off-road machine

More than 100 tracks, nine open worlds and 1000 miles of drive-to-horizon landscape

Lots of different events, including Hill Climb, Baja Endurance Races, Closed Track Races and more

Free roaming gameplay: drive as far as you want and find hidden tracks, jumps and more off-road madness

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles