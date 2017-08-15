EVE: Valkyrie Free Warzone Expansion Announced, Adds Non-VR and Cross-Platform Support - News

CCP Games has announced free Warzone expansion coming to EVE: Valkyrie on September 26. Warzone will replace the base game and will be a free downlaod for current players. It can also be purchased by new players for $29.99.

The expansion adds the ability to play the game with a virtual reality headset and cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View a trailer below:





Here is an overview of the expansion:

Ship Improvements – Each ship within a class will have a more distinctive role to play in battle and all ships will be available from the first time a pilot enters the Clone Vat. This new, open hangar will allow pilots to experiment and find the ships that best fit their playstyle within a few matches.

– Each ship within a class will have a more distinctive role to play in battle and all ships will be available from the first time a pilot enters the Clone Vat. This new, open hangar will allow pilots to experiment and find the ships that best fit their playstyle within a few matches. New Weapons and Ultra Abilities – There will be new weapons and abilities to inflict upon each other, including powerful ship-specific Ultra abilities that, when timed correctly, can turn the course of battle. Ultras facilitate a deeper combat experience, being fueled by the performance of you and your team.

– There will be new weapons and abilities to inflict upon each other, including powerful ship-specific Ultra abilities that, when timed correctly, can turn the course of battle. Ultras facilitate a deeper combat experience, being fueled by the performance of you and your team. Modular Progression System – Pilots will be able to explore a new modular progression system that introduces multiple new modifications for each ship. With unique abilities and meaningful upgrade paths for each ship, you’ll have more control over how you evolve and customise your fleet.

– Pilots will be able to explore a new modular progression system that introduces multiple new modifications for each ship. With unique abilities and meaningful upgrade paths for each ship, you’ll have more control over how you evolve and customise your fleet. “Extraction” Game Mode – A “Capture the Flag”-esque game mode that mixes combat and navigational challenge in new and exciting ways, encouraging pilots to use the environment to their advantage. Most importantly though, it makes team-play – and team-tactics – a key component of success.

– A “Capture the Flag”-esque game mode that mixes combat and navigational challenge in new and exciting ways, encouraging pilots to use the environment to their advantage. Most importantly though, it makes team-play – and team-tactics – a key component of success. Two new maps “Fleet” – A Sisters of EVE space station. “Outpost” – A mysterious Drifter base.

New Wormholes – Each week there will be new wormholes to fight for, where reality will twist to offer a unique gaming experience.

– Each week there will be new wormholes to fight for, where reality will twist to offer a unique gaming experience. New Rewards System – In Warzone, we’ve simplified EVE: Valkyrie’s previously complex in-game economy with the removal of Gold and the reduction of surplus Silver. You’ll earn XP per ship and use only XP to craft a Modification for that ship, which is far easier to follow. Salvage picked up during a battle by you or your team now has a more immediate effect by fuelling your ship’s Ultra gauge. You can also fight over Spoils of War to earn Reward Capsules, enabling you to unlock a hangar-full of personalization options for your ships and pilot. Each item rewarded is categorised as Common, Rare or Epic to convey its sense of worth and desirability, plus a random element ensures that the content of each capsule remains a surprise.

