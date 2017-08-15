Rock of Ages II Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Atlus announced Rock of Ages II: Bigger and Boulder will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on August 28, and for the PlayStatino 4 in Europe and Xbox One in North America and Europe on August 29.

The game is priced at $14.99, however, Xbox One users will receive a 10 percent discount in the first week of release.

Two DLC packs will be available at launch:

Binding of Isaac Pack (Free) – This DLC contains a very special Isaac boulder, three avatars (Isaac, Azazel, Blue Baby), and three Isaac-themed banners. This pack will be available for four weeks following release with all purchases of the game.

(Free) – This DLC contains a very special Isaac boulder, three avatars (Isaac, Azazel, Blue Baby), and three Isaac-themed banners. This pack will be available for four weeks following release with all purchases of the game. Classic Pack ($1.99) – This DLC is free for those on Steam and PlayStation 4 who own Rock of Ages and sees the return of the Smiley boulder and Sisyphus avatar, as well as three new banners. For Steam players, a bonus soundtrack is also included.

Here is an overview of the game:

This part Tower Defense, part Racing, part Art History lesson, and all-smashing game from Ace Team is the rocks to the wall — or should I say rocks to the wall, am I right? — sequel to 2011’s deliciously off-beat Rock of Ages. In the game, players navigate artistic worlds, taking turns in defensive and offensive roles in an attempt to bash open the enemy’s castle and stomp them into a historical footnote. In Bigger & Boulder, Atlas (no relation), the Greek Titan that’s tasked with the eternally dreary job of holding up the sky, has literally dropped the ball and must run through different periods of Art History to escape the consequences. And he’ll take all of the support he can get, because prominent figures throughout history are getting in his way; there’s no time to gather moss – start smashing down those gates! The conquerors in the game are each representative of their different periods of Art History, from Early Renaissance to Surrealism, and are presented in the series’ quirky, Python-esque, cut-out animation style. One of the major changes to the gameplay in Rock of Ages II is the emphasis on co-op and competitive play, where up to four players can strategically plan their victory by way of merciless destruction via boulder! There’s also been a complete revamp of how resources are accrued in the game, so players will not just have to defend their own castles, but resource nodes as well!

Key Features

Up to 4-person Multiplayer – A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, so that’s why Ace Team decided to up the gate-smashing stakes by beefing up the multiplayer features of the game. Play with up to four players online or locally in a 2v2 match to the crushing death with the ability to customize banners and colors for your “units.” Plus, the tracks now intersect, so you can knock the enemy rocks to get an advantage.

– A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, so that’s why Ace Team decided to up the gate-smashing stakes by beefing up the multiplayer features of the game. Play with up to four players online or locally in a 2v2 match to the crushing death with the ability to customize banners and colors for your “units.” Plus, the tracks now intersect, so you can knock the enemy rocks to get an advantage. Utter Chaos – Expanding on the first game with a more diverse selection of units and a larger focus on rock-smashing strategy in Bigger & Boulder, chaos reigns supreme! Just don’t take each turn for granite!

– Expanding on the first game with a more diverse selection of units and a larger focus on rock-smashing strategy in Bigger & Boulder, chaos reigns supreme! Just don’t take each turn for granite! Improved Physics and Destructible Environments – Developed in Unreal Engine 4, Rock of Ages II has upgraded physics. Crack, crush, slam and flatten more! It’s the most fun you can have rolling rocks down a big hill!

– Developed in Unreal Engine 4, Rock of Ages II has upgraded physics. Crack, crush, slam and flatten more! It’s the most fun you can have rolling rocks down a big hill! Ace Team’s Trademark Quirkiness – With humor turned up to 11, players will literally (well, digitally) rock and roll through the ages. Famous historical and mythological figures beware.

– With humor turned up to 11, players will literally (well, digitally) rock and roll through the ages. Famous historical and mythological figures beware. Historically Inaccurate Bosses – Take on works of art come to life in boss battles featuring the likes of The Thinker and the Great Sphinx, leading up to the all-powerful final boss in a showdown like you’d never imagine!

