League of War: VR Arena Announced for PSVR

MunkyFun has announced arena-based arcade war game, League of War: VR Arena, for the PlayStation VR. It will launch in early fall.



Here is an overview of the game:

In the action-oriented strategy game built from the ground up to create a powerful VR experience, players will fight short, intense battles against human or AI opponents, vying to lead their side to victory by physically placing and aiming units on the arena battlefield to destroy the opposing army’s towers and base. In League of War: VR Arena, each army has 12 units including tanks, flamethrowers, helicopters and commanders, of which four are randomly available at any one time. Each unit requires energy to deploy, with more powerful units requiring more energy and taking longer to charge up. Using Move controllers, players will directly place and aim their units at the opponent—with the opponent doing the same in real time—as if they were a giant-sized general overseeing a virtual battlefield. The winner is the first player to destroy the opposing base to claim victory. The game features both a single player Campaign mode and an Arcade mode where players face off head-to-head via the game’s Social Screen interface and build their own custom armies. Controls are highly intuitive and direct with the PS VR hardware—grab a unit and throw it on the battlefield! The pace is quick, and action is intense and the fun only stops to give you a chance to catch your breath before the next battle. Regardless of whether the opponent is human or silicon-based, the game thrives on a simple to play, difficult to master mantra. Should you wait for a powerful tank to charge, or immediately attack with an inexpensive recon unit that can distract the enemy while you prepare your big move? Should you deploy a helicopter to attack infantry, or wait to pair it with artillery for a more effective combo attack? These are the choices desktop generals will make in League of War: VR Arena!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

