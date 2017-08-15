Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gets Terror Tribe Trailer - News

posted 10 hours ago

Warner Bros. and Monolith Productions have released a new trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War that introduces the Terror Tribe. It is a factino of Orcs who work on spreaking fear in Mordor.



View it below:

Here is an overview:

A faction of Orcs who specialize in spreading fear throughout Mordor. In Shadow of War, Orcs now belong to tribes, which extend their influence stemming from the Overlords ruling the mighty fortresses throughout the open world, providing a rich ecosystem of missions, exploration and a dynamic Orc society with diverse Orc cultures, all brought to life through the expanded Nemesis System. As master tormentors, the Terror tribe rely on their infamous reputations to inspire fear among their enemies.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC worldwide on October 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

