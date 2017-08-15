Call of Duty: WWII Closed Beta Details Released - News

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released details on the Call of Duty: WW II closed beta. It runs on the PlayStation 4 from August 25 to 28, and from September 1 to 4 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Divisions

Divisions replaces the Pick 10 Create-a-Class system, and delivers the fantasy of enlisting in one of five iconic fighting groups in the world’s most brutal conflict. This test of the Private Multiplayer Beta will feature an introduction to a portion of the player’s soldier progression and the underlying foundation of Divisions, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts on it. The final design of this new feature will continue to be fine-tuned as development continues from now through launch.

Operation Breakout

Also, we’re excited to hear from you after you’ve played Operation Breakout, our first War Mode experience. War, developed in partnership with our friends at Raven Software, is a new way to play Call of Duty Multiplayer in an immersive Allied vs. Axis fight across the war-torn village of St. Lo, France.

What to Expect

Here’s an overview on what you should expect in the Private Multiplayer Beta:

Maps – At least three Multiplayer maps, including: Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.

– At least three Multiplayer maps, including: Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar. War – Operation Breakout

– Operation Breakout Modes – Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

– Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. Divisions – Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all!

– Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all! Progression – Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1 and rank up through a limited progression to unlock weapons, scorestreaks, equipment, and Basic Training Skills.

What Not to Expect

Here’s what you should not expect in the Private Multiplayer Beta:

Headquarters – We’re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta.

– We’re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta. Supply Drops, and Loot – These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta.

and – These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta. Esports – Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November.

– Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November. Additional content not in the Private Multiplayer Beta includes: full progression, remaining maps and modes, additional War Mode maps, and the full armory of weapons, scorestreaks, Basic Training, and equipment.

Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

